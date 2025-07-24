EU welcomes Zelenskyy’s preparation of new bill on NABU and SAPO, wants issues resolved – statement

The European Commission welcomes the actions of the Ukrainian leadership to address the restrictions on the independence of NABU and SAPO and to draft a new bill on anti-corruption agencies.

This was stated by the European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier during a conversation with journalists on 24 July, Censor.NET reports citing The Guardian.

"The important message is the one that was actually adopted — a message in which we expressed our concerns and apprehensions regarding the steps taken meanwhile. Indeed, we understand that the Ukrainian authorities have chosen a new approach to propose a new action plan or law (regulating the activities of NABU and SAPO -ed.)," the Commission said.

The European Commission also welcomed the fact that the Ukrainian government is taking measures and not leaving the situation with the law unresolved.

The European Commission is in contact with the Ukrainian authorities to make sure that its concerns about the fight against corruption are taken into account.

"We are working with Ukraine to make sure that our concerns, which were clearly explained yesterday and the day before, are indeed addressed. We expect all candidate countries, including Ukraine, to fully comply with these standards," the spokesman added.

It should be noted that on 24 July, the Rada registered draft law No. 13531, which would abolish the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a bill that guarantees the independence of anti-corruption agencies.

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

Recall that the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO on July 2025.

In the evening, President Zelenskyy signed it.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later stated that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on July 23 he gathered all heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them on constructive cooperation.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

