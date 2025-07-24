We will overcome corruption when citizens refuse to give bribes - "servant of people" Marchuk explains scandalous vote

MP from the "Servant of the People" party, Ihor Marchuk, explained why he supported draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the MP's Facebook page.

"No 'betrayal' has occurred, as some ’patriots-grant-eaters' loudly claim. All the provisions of the draft law comply with the Constitution of Ukraine and maintain a balance in the system of law enforcement/anti-corruption bodies," Marchuk wrote.

He assured that the NABU and the SAPO remain valid and capable institutions. And the new law does not abolish their powers, but only establishes clear procedures for interaction with the Prosecutor General's Office.

"If the leadership and staff of anti-corruption agencies are principled and honest, no Prosecutor General will be able to influence the independence of their actions," Marchuk added.

The MP reminded that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine has been in place since 2015, but its effectiveness in fighting grand corruption remains extremely low. The majority of cases are of a minor nature, and public statements are not backed up by real verdicts. The actual result is almost zero.

"The problem with these bodies is that they have largely become a formality created under external pressure. They have no real impact on reducing corruption. Moreover, cases of corruption in the anti-corruption bodies themselves are unfortunately not uncommon.

The most effective preventive mechanism against corruption is an active civil society and an independent, professional and honest judiciary. If citizens refuse to give bribes, and judges ensure the rule of law on the basis of high legal culture, professionalism and ethical standards, then we will really be able to overcome corruption," the MP wrote.

He added that the presumption of innocence is a fundamental principle of the rule of law. Unfortunately, the anti-corruption bodies have repeatedly recorded cases of public accusations of people before a court verdict, which led to reputational damage, public condemnation, stigmatisation, and, as a result, to gross violations of basic human rights. Such practices are unacceptable.

"Without systemic justice reform, rethinking the relationship between the state and citizens, without trust, mutual respect and the desire for public consensus, we will not be able to effectively fight corruption. This has already been demonstrated by more than a decade of imitation of the fight, rather than real results.

That is why I supported the draft law No. 12414. Because it is time for all of us to move from imitating reforms to building an effective, responsible and lawful state," Marchuk concluded.

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

As a reminder, on 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".