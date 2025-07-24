My bill on guarantees of anti-corruption agencies’ independence is already in Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the draft law that provides full guarantees for the independence of anti-corruption agencies.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's telegram channel.

"Today, my draft law is already in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, what I promised, for justice, for law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies. Full guarantees of independence for anti-corruption bodies. Real opportunities to ensure there is no Russian interference.

Everyone with access to state secrets, not only in NABU and SAPO but also in the SBI and our National Police, must undergo polygraph tests. And these must be regular checks. The draft law also contains provisions to prevent various abuses.

Read more: NABU clarifies who will conduct polygraph tests for Bureau detectives under Zelenskyy’s new draft law

The draft law was discussed with partners, law enforcement, and representatives of NABU and SAPO. Many proposals came from our partners to involve European experts: Britain, Germany, the European Union. I instructed our government officials to present the draft law to all our partners and engage all necessary expert capabilities.

Of course, it is important that Ukrainians respond so dignifiedly to all events. Ukraine is its people, those who care. I thank everyone who fights for our state and works for Ukraine," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Read more: Kachka holds talks with European Commissioner Kos: Ukraine will ensure independence of NABU and SAPO