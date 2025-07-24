NABU clarifies who will conduct polygraph tests for Bureau detectives under Zelenskyy’s new draft law

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) clarified that, according to the provisions of President Zelenskyy’s draft law No. 13533, polygraph tests will be conducted by NABU’s Internal Control Department, not by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

"The draft law, which aims to eliminate threats to the independence of anti-corruption agencies, stipulates that polygraph tests for NABU employees with access to state secrets should be conducted specifically by NABU’s Internal Control Department," the agency stated.

They emphasized that the use of polygraph tests in such cases is an established internal practice of the Bureau.

Employees undergo polygraph testing during official investigations, appointments, and reappointments. This is not a novelty but a tool for internal integrity, the bureau explained.

The agency specified that in 2024, Internal Control Department conducted over 200 psychophysiological surveys using polygraphs on NABU staff.

"It is important that the methodology of such tests, approved by NABU and SSU, excludes risks of interference in operational activities or pressure on employees," NABU summarized.

Recall, on the evening of July 24, draft law No. 13533 was registered on the Verkhovna Rada website to expand NABU and SAP powers, initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The draft law notably contains a provision that "NABU employees with access to state secrets must undergo a polygraph test organized by the SBU within six months."