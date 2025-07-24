Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen considers it obvious that if Ukraine does not continue its fight against corruption, EU membership will be impossible.

The minister emphasized that the fight against corruption concerns not only EU membership but also the future of Ukrainians.

"This is the future for which Ukrainians have worked, dreamed of, and unfortunately have to defend even with weapons in their hands. The fight against corruption must continue, and we will provide all necessary support," Valtonen added.

According to her, EU membership is just the "cherry on top" in the fight against corruption.

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

Recall that the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO on July 2025.

In the evening, President Zelenskyy signed it.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later stated that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on July 23 he gathered all heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them on constructive cooperation.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

On July 24, draft law No. 13531 was registered in the Rada, which will abolish the elimination of NABU and SAPO’s independence.

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the draft law guaranteeing the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.

On the evening of July 24, a draft law by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy aimed at strengthening the powers of the anti-corruption agencies NABU and SAP was registered on the Verkhovna Rada website.