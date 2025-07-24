Protesters greet Servant of People MP Mariana Bezuhla with chants of "Bezuhla, get out!" at rally supporting NABU and SAPO. VIDEO

Mariana Bezuhla, a Servant of the People MP who voted for Law No. 12414, came to a protest demanding its cancellation. Protesters shouted at her: "Bezuhla, get out."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to hromadske.

It is noted that the MP spoke with the protesters, but at some point slogans such as "Bezuhla, get out!", "Shame!", and "Traitor!" were shouted and picked up by the crowd.

"The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) should be counterintelligence, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) should be the single investigative agency, and the National Police should be the single law enforcement body. When law enforcement agencies compete and simply pass cases between each other, that doesn’t work," the MP told journalists.

Bezuhla attended the rally calling for the resignation of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.