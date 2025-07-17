"I appeal to Yermak to take charge of NSDC but not appoint Umerov" – Servant of People Bezuhla

Servant of the People MP Mariana Bezuhla appealled to the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, not to appoint former Defence Minister Rustem Umerov to the National Security and Defence Council.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Even the hypothetical consideration of Umerov for the position of NSDC Secretary is a disaster for the NSDC both reputationally and organizationally. Once again, I appeal to Andriy Borysovych Yermak: instead of pushing this failure, maybe you yourself should go and make the NSDC a key coordinating body with real authority in a warring country?

"How many times have you tried to square the circle with these appointments? You have great students and achievements, but what’s the point? Honestly," Bezuhla wrote on Facebook.

