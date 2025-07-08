ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11707 visitors online
News NSDC sanctions China supplies weapons to Russia
1 871 22

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against five Chinese companies - decree

Sanctions against Chinese companies imposed in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on companies registered in China.

The corresponding decree was published on the website of the Office of the President, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, sanctions have been imposed against China Aja Silk Road International Trade (Tianjin) Co., Suzhou Environmental Preservation Manufacturing Co., Shenzhen Royo Technology Co. and Ningbo Blin Machinery Co.

The Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk said:

"During the massive shelling of Kyiv on the night of 4 July, components made in China were found in the downed Shahed drones. Today, sanctions have been imposed on these supplier companies. Among the companies under sanctions are Ningbo BLIN Machinery Co., Ltd and Suzhou ECOD Precision Manufacturing, which supplied products to sanctioned Russian companies in 2024 and 2025."

Read more: Working with US on relevant decisions regarding Patriot systems and missiles – Zelenskyy

Author: 

Zelenskyi Volodymyr (6914) sanctions (2096) NSDC (951)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 