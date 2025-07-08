Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against five Chinese companies - decree

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on companies registered in China.

The corresponding decree was published on the website of the Office of the President, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, sanctions have been imposed against China Aja Silk Road International Trade (Tianjin) Co., Suzhou Environmental Preservation Manufacturing Co., Shenzhen Royo Technology Co. and Ningbo Blin Machinery Co.

The Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk said:

"During the massive shelling of Kyiv on the night of 4 July, components made in China were found in the downed Shahed drones. Today, sanctions have been imposed on these supplier companies. Among the companies under sanctions are Ningbo BLIN Machinery Co., Ltd and Suzhou ECOD Precision Manufacturing, which supplied products to sanctioned Russian companies in 2024 and 2025."

Read more: Working with US on relevant decisions regarding Patriot systems and missiles – Zelenskyy