Working with US on relevant decisions regarding Patriot systems and missiles – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is working with the US side on decisions regarding Patriot systems and their missiles.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening video address, reports Censor.NET.

"Thanks to everyone helping us defend against Russian missiles. We are working, in particular, with the American side on relevant decisions regarding Patriots and their missiles. We are also preparing appropriate meetings in Italy this week," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy added that he instructed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to prepare for the upcoming Ramstein meetings in various formats. On July 7, the president also discussed several options with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"Britain, together with Germany and other partners, is currently maintaining the functionality of Ramstein, and in August-September we expect, and very much look forward to, new steps from the format to strengthen our Ukrainian resilience," the president said.

Earlier reports indicated that the US intends to consider transferring Patriot missiles to Ukraine, which are necessary for our country’s air defense.

