Switzerland to provide 5 billion francs for Ukraine’s reconstruction – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Maya Riniker, President of the Swiss National Council.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the head of state’s Telegram channel.

The interlocutors discussed the international situation, cooperation with partners, and Swiss support and assistance.

"We also touched on the issue of abducted children. We hope Switzerland will actively join our work with partners to bring all children back home to Ukraine. Thank you for the good conversation. Thank you to Switzerland for its peacekeeping efforts and firm, consistent support of our people. We appreciate it," Zelenskyy emphasized.

