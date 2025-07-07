Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss UK’s additional funding for interceptor drone production

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on July 7.

This was announced by the head of state on social media, cited by Censor.NET.

"We coordinated our joint diplomatic efforts and discussed expectations for the coalition of the willing meeting scheduled in Rome in a few days. We are working to ensure the decisions are as strong as possible," he said.

Starmer expressed condolences over the recent Russian massive shelling.

"I thanked him for supporting our people. We talked about additional funding this month for our domestic drone production, primarily interceptors.

We agreed to work on strengthening other cooperation formats with key partners, including the Ramstein process. There must be greater protection of lives," Zelenskyy added.

