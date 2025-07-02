Ukrainian drone manufacturer Skyeton to open factory in UK

Ukrainian company Skyeton, the manufacturer of the Raybird reconnaissance aviation system, and the British firm Prevail Partners have agreed to establish a joint venture to promote Ukrainian drones in the United Kingdom.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing Oboronka.

According to the companies, the joint venture will significantly increase drone production by leveraging manufacturing capabilities within the UK territory. Skyeton will provide the production technology for the system as well as ongoing upgrade packages based on the operational use of the Raybird drone on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Producing drones outside Ukraine may serve both as an additional means to strengthen Skyeton’s capacity to fulfill contracts for the Defense Forces of Ukraine and as a way to enter the international market.

It is possible that the agreement with Prevail Partners is part of a broader arrangement between Ukraine and the UK regarding drone manufacturing on British territory. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to launch a "mega-project" for drone production for the Defense Forces of Ukraine over a three-year term.

