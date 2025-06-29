Zelenskyy and Macron talked about production of Renault drones in Ukraine at NATO itself

At the NATO summit in The Hague, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron talked about drones, in particular about the production of drones together with Renault in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to RBC-Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot spoke about this.

Thus, Barrot noted that Ukraine needs support and military assistance to fight Russia at the front. He added that France has managed to mobilize income from Russian assets that were frozen at the beginning of the invasion and send resources to Ukraine.

"It is important that we continue to help Ukraine develop its ability to produce its own equipment, and this is exactly what France will do by cooperating with Ukraine," Barrot emphasized.

He reminded that it had recently been announced that drones would be produced jointly with Renault in Ukraine.

"Because today we need to realize that this war is a war of drones and that soldiers are confronting each other with the help of drones, so this is a very important aspect that the president spoke about with Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the NATO summit that took place earlier this week," he said.

As reported earlier, the French automaker Renault held talks with the French Ministry of Defense on the production of drones in Ukraine.