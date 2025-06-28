My meeting with Zelenskyy makes no sense because he hates me - Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that he sees no point in meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy because he "hates him."

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Aktuality.

As noted, Fico commented on President Peter Pellegrini's interest in visiting Ukraine and meeting with Zelenskyy, but noted that it would be a "purely symbolic visit" because the Slovak president cannot conclude any agreements under his powers.

"My meeting with President Zelenskyy makes no sense because he hates me... I see no reason to meet with the president of Ukraine," Fico said.

At the same time, he noted that "it is important for him to communicate with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal."

Fico also noted that Ukraine's membership in the EU could bring Slovakia more advantages than disadvantages.