It was good meeting with Trump, topics were very broad, especially Patriot, - Zelenskyy

During a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelenskyy raised the issue of supplying Patriot systems to Ukraine and strengthening the sanctions regime against Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this today during a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We had a good meeting with President Trump, the scope of topics was wide. We discussed all the issues of interest, primarily related to Patriot systems, how to protect our skies and other steps related to the negotiation process, as well as the sanctions direction, our bilateral relations after the signing of the relevant agreement. That is, the spectrum is wide," the head of state said.

Earlier it was reported that Trump did not rule out the transfer of missiles for the Patriot system to Ukraine.

