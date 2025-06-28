Ukraine will continue to communicate with Trump’s team at different levels, - Zelenskyy

The teams of Ukraine and the United States will continue to communicate at various levels.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with President of Poland Andrzej Duda in Kyiv.

"Further, at our level, we agreed that the defense ministers will communicate, as well as the US Secretary of State and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and at different levels, the head of my office and his colleagues from the American side," Zelenskyy said.

