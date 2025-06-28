Zelenskyy changed composition of Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made changes to the composition of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Decree No. 434 of June 27.

According to the document, the president appointed Mykhailo Drapaty, commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to the staff of the Chief of Staff.

Also, according to the decree, the staff of the Staff includes First Deputy Minister of Defense Serhii Boyev and Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Hennadiy Shapovalov.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

Read more: Zelenskyy awarded title of Hero of Ukraine to six military personnel, three of them posthumously - decrees