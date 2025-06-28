Zelenskyy awarded title of Hero of Ukraine to six military personnel, three of them posthumously - decrees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to 6 Ukrainian servicemen.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the President's Office, which published the relevant decrees.

Thus, according to Decree No. 426/2025, for personal courage and heroism in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, AMIRDZHANIAN Alexan Volodymyrovych, a senior soldier, was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star (posthumously).

According to Decree No. 427/2025, HONCHAR Serhii Volodymyrovych, a senior soldier, was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order "Golden Star" for personal courage and heroism in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people.

In accordance with Decree No. 428/2025, for personal courage and heroism in the protection of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, the title of Hero of Ukraine was awarded to Oleksandr Mykolaiovych Bondarenko, Senior Lieutenant (posthumously).

According to Decree No. 429/2025, for personal courage and heroism in the protection of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order "Golden Star" was awarded to KANONIK Petro Mykolaiovych - Sergeant (posthumously).

In accordance with Decree No. 430/2025, ROMANYUK Pavlo Vitaliiovych, Junior Sergeant, was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of the Golden Star for personal courage and heroism in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people.

According to Decree No. 431/2025, Pavlo Sergiyovych Sevriuk, Senior Lieutenant, was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order "Golden Star" for personal courage and heroism in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people.