Zelenskyy awards 162 servicemen with state honors

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded state honors to 162 servicemen for personal courage demonstrated in defending Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The relevant decree No. 413/2025 dated June 19 was published on the head of state’s official website, reports Censor.NET.

Among those honored are soldiers who showed dedication while fulfilling their military duty during combat operations. They were awarded the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky II and III degrees, the "For Courage" Order I, II, and III degrees, the Order of Danylo Halytsky, as well as the medals "For Military Service to Ukraine," "Defender of the Fatherland," and "For a Saved Life."

This is another wave of recognition of defenders, highlighting the state’s gratitude for bravery, professionalism, and heroism in the most difficult times.

