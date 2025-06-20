Zelenskyy introduces sanctions against those involved in production of drones in Russia and schemes to circumvent restrictions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted the NSDC's decision to impose sanctions against 56 individuals and 55 legal entities associated with the development and production of drones in Russia, as well as with illegal schemes to circumvent international sanctions.

The corresponding decree No.415/2025 was published on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

The new sanctions list includes persons involved in the production of UAVs such as "Geranium", "Orlan-10", "SuperCam", FPV systems, as well as in the supply of parts to "Alabuga Machinery" and "Kronstadt" JSC, which manufacture drones of the "Banderol" type. Separately, the list includes companies that import dual-use goods in violation of the sanctions regime.

The sanctioned persons are subject to the following restrictions: asset freeze, deprivation of state awards, restrictions on trade operations, ban on capital withdrawal, suspension of economic obligations and ban on land acquisition in Ukraine.

This is another step in strengthening the sanctions pressure on the Russian military-industrial complex and all those who contribute to the continuation of aggression against Ukraine.

