Zelenskyy: Russia must feel justified losses due to its aggression; sanctions need to be stepped up. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Ukrainians at the end of the 1212th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"The only thing Putin and his Russia truly excel at is killing and destruction. This is precisely the area that unites Russia with regimes like those currently in Iran and North Korea.

Russia is now attempting to save Iran’s nuclear program, their public signals and covert activities leave no other interpretation. When one of their allies loses the ability to export war, Russia suffers and tries to intervene. It’s utterly cynical. And time and again, it proves that aggressive regimes must not be allowed to unite and become partners. When Iranian ‘Shahed’ drones, now significantly modernized, and North Korean ballistic missiles, also modernized, kill our people in Ukraine, it is clear evidence that global solidarity and pressure are insufficient.

Read more: Zelenskyy expected at EU summit on June 26, but participation still unconfirmed – media

Sanctions must be significantly strengthened. Our cooperation — including technological cooperation — with all those in the world who defend life must be intensified. This is exactly what we agreed with partners ahead of the G7 summit in Canada. And next week, we will discuss this further in other formats of our cooperation in Europe, including within the coalition of the willing.

There were also meetings today with our military and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine: Syrskyi, Hnatov, Palisa, Umerov. Separately, there was a session with the Security Service of Ukraine team and General Horbatiuk regarding diplomatic strikes. Russia must continue to feel fully justified losses due to its aggression," Zelensky said.

Read more: Trump left G7 summit early due to Zelenskyy and Macron – FT