Trump left G7 summit early due to Zelenskyy and Macron – FT

U.S. leader Donald Trump left the G7 summit in Canada early on June 17 due to a lack of interest in meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and frustration with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The publication notes that NATO has reduced the agenda of the upcoming summit in The Hague to just one working session to prevent the U.S. president from leaving early, as he recently did at the G7 summit in Canada.

Trump claimed he needed to return to Washington to address the conflict between Israel and Iran.

"But people familiar with the negotiations said his decision to leave was partly driven by frustration with French President Emmanuel Macron, who stopped in Greenland and opposed Trump’s plans to take control of the island, as well as the U.S. president’s lack of interest in meeting with the Ukrainian leader," the FT writes.

As a reminder, Trump and Zelenskyy were expected to hold talks on the sidelines of the G7 summit, but the meeting did not take place due to the U.S. president’s early departure.

