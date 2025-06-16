Zelenskyy: I will discuss with Trump defense package for Ukraine that we are ready to purchase

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to discuss the purchase of the next defense assistance package for Ukraine with U.S. President Donald Trump

The head of state said this during a press conference with Austrian President van der Bellen, Censor.NET reports.

"One of the issues I will discuss with President Trump at the upcoming meeting is the defense package that Ukraine is ready to purchase. We will talk it through with him. I am confident that we will have such an opportunity," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

He also noted that, for now, Ukraine is receiving weapons approved by the previous administration under Joe Biden. No new assistance has been discussed so far.

Read more: Ukraine appreciates Austria’s readiness to mediate meeting with Russian side - Zelenskyy

As reported earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy plan to meet at the upcoming G7 summit, which will take place in Canada from June 15 to 17.