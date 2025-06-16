Zelenskyy and Trump plan to meet at G7 summit in Canada,- Axios

US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy are planning to meet at the G7 summit in Canada.

This was reported to Axios by its own sources, Censor.NET informs citing "Hromadske".

In addition to Zelenskyy, Trump will also meet in person with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The G7 summit is scheduled for 15-17 June.

There is no official confirmation of this information at the moment.

Earlier, the President's Office reported that Zelenskyy might meet with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada.