Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in Rome deemed successful – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tykhyi

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhyi, said that the meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States in Rome was "very successful."

He made the statement during a live broadcast on the social media platform X, reported by Interfax-Ukraine, as cited by Censor.NET.

"We consider the meeting in Rome between President Zelenskyy and President Trump to have been very successful... This meeting could become historic if we manage to achieve the results that the President is hoping for," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Tykhyi also stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs views President Trump's remarks about the lack of progress in negotiations as part of a broader strategy aimed at achieving peace.

"We see these statements as part of a communication strategy: the United States, acting as a mediator, is currently trying to encourage the parties to reach a peace agreement. That is how we interpret it," Tykhyi said, adding that the American leader is doing a lot to achieve peace in Ukraine.

Earlier, it was reported that on Saturday, April 26, Zelenskyy and Trump held a meeting at the Vatican and agreed to continue negotiations after the farewell ceremony with the Pope.

