EU supports Zelenskyy’s position on peaceful settlement of conflict in Ukraine - European Commission

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy shares the position of the European Union on the ceasefire and ways to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and the European side also supports these views of the Ukrainian leader.

This was stated in Brussels by the European Commission spokesperson Paula Piño, Censor.NET reports citingUkrinform.

"President Zelenskyy deeply shares the EU's position, and, in turn, we largely share President Zelenskyy's position on peace and ceasefire negotiations. Ukraine's position is absolutely clear. We also heard comments from President Trump after these talks. We welcome these comments when it comes to recognizing that Russia's attacks against Ukraine, which continued even this weekend, cannot be acceptable," Paula Piño said.

Read more: Zelenskyy after Syrskyi’s report: Situation remains difficult in many frontline areas, occupiers continue to attempt offensives