Zelenskyy after Syrskyi’s report: Situation remains difficult in many frontline areas, occupiers continue to attempt offensives

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation at the front. According to the head of state, the situation remains difficult in many areas.

The president said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Already in the middle of this day, almost 70 Russian assaults on our positions took place. The fighting continues. The occupier continues to try to attack. I am grateful to every brigade, to all our soldiers who are defending Ukrainian positions and demonstrating the resilience Ukraine needs," the Head of State said.

According to the President, most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, Lyman and Kursk directions.

"Our military continues active defensive actions in certain areas of the Kursk and Belgorod regions," Zelenskyy added.

In addition, the head of state noted that the situation at the front and the real activity of the Russian army prove that the existing world pressure on Russia to end this war is not enough.

"Ukraine continues to defend its independence and land in battles. The situation on the frontline and the real activity of the Russian army prove that the existing international pressure on Russia to end this war is not enough. It will soon be fifty days since Russia ignored the United States' proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire. Ukraine accepted this proposal back on March 11. We need more tangible pressure on Russia to give more opportunities for real diplomacy. I thank everyone in the world who stands with Ukraine," the president said.

In his statement, Zelenskyy also expressed special gratitude to the 3rd Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, which distinguished itself in the Pokrovsk direction, and the 59th Separate Assault Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces. The actions of the 225th and 425th separate assault regiments, the 47th separate mechanized brigade and the 95th separate airborne assault brigade were also recognized.