The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in Rome may indicate that a truce in the war is closer than ever, but it is unlikely to be a victory for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, The Telegraph reports.

It is noted that at this stage, Ukraine's concessions are inevitable. Russia is winning the war of attrition, and Trump will not decisively intervene in this confrontation.

"Even if he suddenly announces his intention to deploy American troops - which is the only way to stop Putin - he knows that Western European countries will not follow him into battle. They are running out of ammunition themselves, and for decades they have not had the courage to defend their own people, let alone the people of a distant country," the article says.

The Telegraph notes that Ukraine probably has no choice but to negotiate on the basis of Trump's latest peace proposals. This includes the actual ceding of most of the territory occupied by Russia.

As The Telegraph points out, judging by the signals from Washington, it seems that Putin will agree to Trump's proposals, especially after the threat of new sanctions. He needs to weigh the cost of continuing the war against the damage it is doing to the Russian economy. But if a ceasefire is reached, his position will be strengthened and consolidated:

"In Moscow, he will be able to easily present this as a victory; it does not matter whether the Russian people consider this outcome a fair exchange for the enormous sacrifices they have made and the significant damage to their standard of living," the article says.

At the same time, Zelenskyy's own position will be precarious. If he agrees to a ceasefire and the loss of huge swathes of Ukrainian territory, it is hard to imagine that he will remain president for long, the analyst notes. At the same time, Putin will be actively preparing for such an outcome and making plans to exploit further chaos.

At the same time, the situation in Ukraine has shown NATO's weakness, and Putin will see this as a green light for his future aggression. The same applies to China, Iran and any other regimes that want to oppose the West.

"There is nothing to be happy about in thawing relations between the US and Ukraine if the end result - betrayal - remains essentially the same," the article says.

