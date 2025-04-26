Ending war in Ukraine is our common goal with Trump, - Macron after meeting with Zelenskyy

French President Emmanuel Macron called the exchange of views with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome positive, noting that it was now up to Putin.

"Very positive exchange of views today with President Zelenskyy in Rome. Ending the war in Ukraine is our common goal with President Trump," he wrote.

Macron also noted that "Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire. President Zelenskyy confirmed this to me today. He wants to work side by side with the Americans and Europeans to realize it."

"Now it's up to President Putin to prove that he really wants peace," the French President said.

"We will continue our work within the coalition of the willing, launched in Paris last March, to achieve both this ceasefire and a complete and lasting peace in Ukraine," Macron added.

As a reminder, after Steve Witkoff's meeting with Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian side was ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine without any preconditions.