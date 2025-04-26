2 773 33
Trump has already flown from Rome to Washington - Sky News
After the farewell ceremony with Pope Francis, US President Donald Trump flew from Rome to Washington, DC.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Sky News.
As noted, Trump flew from Rome to Washington on Air Force One shortly after the funeral of Pope Francis.
Earlier it was reported that Trump and Zelenskyy had agreed to hold another meeting after saying goodbye to the pontiff. Later, Zelenskyy said that he had a good meeting with Trump, which could become historic. He also hopes for a result regarding the things that were said at the meeting.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password