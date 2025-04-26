12 029 100
Footage of morning meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump has appeared: teams are working on its continuation. PHOTOS
Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump met at St Peter's Basilica, a meeting that lasted about 15 minutes. The leaders agreed to continue negotiations.
According to Censor.NET, the presidential spokesman Serhii Nikiforov told Suspilne about it.
According to him, the teams are currently working on organising a continuation of the meeting.
Earlier it was reported that Zelenskyy and Trump had met and agreed to hold further talks after saying goodbye to the Pope.
