Zelenskyy and Trump held meeting and agreed on further talks after farewell to Pope - Sky News (updated)

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with US President Donald Trump.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to Suspilne by the presidential spokesman Serhii Nykyforov.

No more information is known at this time.

Read more: Trump believes that Zelenskyy has "no choice" but to accept US peace proposal - Times

The meeting has probably already ended, as Trump and Zelenskyy, along with other leaders, are already in St. Peter's Square, where the official farewell ceremony for Pope Francis is beginning.

According to Sky News, Zelenskyy and Trump met and agreed to hold further talks after the farewell ceremony.