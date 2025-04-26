Trump believes that Zelenskyy has "no choice" but to accept US peace proposal - Times

US President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has no choice but to accept the US proposal to resolve the war in Ukraine

This was reported by The Times, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to a source close to US Special Representative Steve Witkoff, Trump believes that Zelenskyy "really has no choice" but to accept the offer.

It is also noted that the American leader is threatening to withdraw from the peace process if the agreement is not agreed.

The US proposal, which Witkoff presented to Moscow and Kyiv, reportedly includes formal US recognition of Russia's control over Crimea and de facto recognition of Russia's control over parts of southern and eastern Ukraine.

The European and Ukrainian proposals make the discussion of control over the territory contingent on negotiations that will take place after the ceasefire.

"Trump believes that this territory has already been captured and will not be returned," said a source close to Witkoff.

The US believes that if Ukraine rejects the deal, the war will last for months, possibly years, and Kyiv will be dependent on Europe for funding and weapons, the source told The Times.

"Cutting off (US) funding would actually have the same impact as cutting off arms supplies, because Ukraine uses that money to buy more weapons from other allies," the source added.

Earlier, Trump said that Ukraine and Russia are very close to an agreement, and most of the main points have been agreed upon.