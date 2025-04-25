Trump calls Witkoff–Putin meeting as "good"

U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the talks between his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The meeting took place today, April 25.

Trump’s statement was quoted by Financial Juice, Censor.NET reports.

The American leader described the meeting as "good."

"U.S. envoy Witkoff had a good meeting," Trump said.

The U.S. President did not provide any further details about Witkoff’s conversation with Putin.

As a reminder, on April 25, Trump’s special representative Steve Witkoff held talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

The Kremlin stated that during today’s meeting in Moscow, the parties discussed the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

