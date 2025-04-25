ENG
Witkoff and Putin discuss possibility of resuming direct Russia-Ukraine talks – Ushakov

Putin and Witkoff spoke in the Kremlin on April 25 about Ukraine

US Special Representative Steve Wirtkoff and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin discussed the possibility of resuming direct talks between Russia and Ukraine during today's meeting in Moscow.

This was stated by Russian dictator Yuri Ushakov's aide, according to Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

The meeting between Putin and Witkoff lasted three hours.

According to Ushakov, it was constructive and useful.

"Today's conversation made it possible to further bring together positions not only on Ukraine but also on other international issues. With regard to the Ukrainian crisis specifically, the discussion focused, in particular, on the possibility of resuming direct talks between representatives of Russia and Ukraine," said the Kremlin aide.

This is Witkoff's fourth visit to Moscow and his fourth meeting with Putin, through which the US hopes to achieve a "peaceful settlement" in Ukraine.

