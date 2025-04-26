ENG
Ukraine and Russia are very close to an agreement, most of the main points have been agreed upon - Trump

Trump on agreement between Ukraine and Russia

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and Russia are very close to concluding a peace agreement.

The American leader wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, having arrived in Rome with his wife to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, Censor.NET reports.

According to the White House, most of the main points of the agreement have already been agreed upon, and both sides "need to meet at a very high level to complete it."

"I have just landed in Rome. Good day for talks and meetings with Russia and Ukraine. They are very close to an agreement and now both sides have to meet at a very high level to 'finalise it'. Most of the main points have been agreed. We will be there wherever needed to help facilitate the end of this cruel and senseless war! Stop the bloodshed, now," Trump wrote.

Earlier, Trump said that he had no deadline in peace talks to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Read more: Trump calls Witkoff–Putin meeting as "good"

