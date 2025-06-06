Zelenskyy may meet with Trump on sidelines of G7 summit in Canada - OP

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump may take place on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada.

This was stated by the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Our visit was a preparation, among other things, I think, for the meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Trump on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Canada, which will take place in 10 days. This was one of the important steps in preparing for this conversation," Yermak said, commenting on the results of the Ukrainian delegation's visit to the United States.

