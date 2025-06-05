Trump is frustrated with both Putin and Zelenskyy, but he is particularly hostile towards Ukrainian leader, - The New York Times

US President Donald Trump is particularly hostile to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Because he is afraid of a nuclear war.

According to Censor.NET, The New York Times reports.

Trump has repeatedly called Zelenskyy a "bad guy" who is allegedly pushing the world towards nuclear war. However, he acknowledges that Zelenskyy 's resistance is understandable, as he is fighting an enemy that seems intent on continuing to bomb Ukrainian cities.

As for Putin, Trump generally has more respect for the Russian dictator, although he sometimes expresses disappointment. Previously, he believed that his "very, very good relationship" with the Russian leader would help end the war quickly. However, Trump has now seen first-hand how limited the US leverage is, especially given his reluctance to provide Ukraine with more weapons and funding.

Trump has considered imposing new sanctions on Russia, but has so far refrained from doing so. He also refuses to support a bipartisan Senate bill initiated by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. The document provides for tough economic sanctions against Russia.

After calling Putin "absolutely crazy" last month, Trump has changed his rhetoric, saying he wants to give the Russian leader two weeks to show signs of progress.

Now he says that he wants to enlist Putin's support in concluding a nuclear deal with Iran.

"I have told President Putin that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons, and I understand that we are on the same page on this issue. President Putin has expressed a willingness to engage in talks with Iran and possibly help bring that process to a conclusion as soon as possible," Trump wrote in a statement on Truth Social.

