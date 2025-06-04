Trump reposts article on sanctions against Russia after deleting and restoring his post about Putin call

After the U.S. President posted, deleted, and then restored a statement about his conversation with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, he went on to repost a Washington Post article suggesting that Congress could give him more leverage over Putin by passing new sanctions legislation against Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Trump’s account on TruthSocial.

The Washington Post article states that Putin "clearly does not want peace" and must be forced to end the war

"To do that, Trump needs greater leverage. Congress can provide it by passing the Russia Sanctions Act — a bipartisan initiative," the article reads.

According to the Washington Post, the legislation could cut off one of the Kremlin’s key sources of funding by banning transactions with Russian banks in the energy sector. It would also impose a 500% secondary tariff on any country purchasing uranium, natural gas, oil, petroleum products, or petrochemicals of Russian origin.

Read more: Putin is playing games when it comes to peace, - Senator Graham

"This would allow Trump to effectively push Russian energy sales off the global market, leading to the collapse of Russia’s economy and depriving Putin of the funds needed to continue his aggression against Ukraine," the article states.

Trump did not comment on the article itself. Following the post about his call with Putin, he also reposted several other pieces.

As reported earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he had a phone call with Putin that lasted over an hour. Among other topics, they discussed Ukraine’s strikes on Russian strategic aircraft at airbases.

Read more: Putin on possible meeting with Zelenskyy: "Who would even negotiate with terrorists?"