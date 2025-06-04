Putin is playing games when it comes to peace, - Senator Graham

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is only playing games, not seeking peace.

This was stated by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, Censor.NET reports citing the Liga.

The Republican senator said that he doubted the seriousness of Russia's interest in serious peace talks in Istanbul.

"Trump said: negotiate in Istanbul! President of Ukraine Zelensky went there, Putin did not. It's clear to me and almost everyone else that Putin is playing games when it comes to peace," the American politician said.

According to him, he has seen "irrefutable evidence" that Russia is allegedly preparing for an offensive in the summer or early fall. Graham noted that the Kremlin is "playing peace games" in Istanbul, but the military buildup is not a game.

Read more: Senator Graham to Medvedev: You making it clear to world that Putin and Russia are not remotely interested in peace

"The Russians are preparing to conquer more territory by force of arms," the senator summarized.