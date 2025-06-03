Senator Graham to Medvedev: You making it clear to world that Putin and Russia are not remotely interested in peace

US Senator Lindsey Graham commented on Dmitry Medvedev's statement about Russia's goal at the talks in Istanbul.

He posted this on social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Congratulations to Mr. Medvedev for a rare moment of honesty coming from the Russian propaganda machine. I appreciate you making it clear to the world that Putin and Russia are not remotely interested in peace," the statement says.

Earlier, Dmitry Medvedev said that the goal of Russia's participation in the Istanbul peace talks was not a compromise but "a quick and complete victory for Russia".

