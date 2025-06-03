Medvedev: Goal of Istanbul talks is not compromise, but victory for Russia

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that the goal of Russia's participation in the peace talks in Istanbul is not a compromise, but "a quick and complete victory for Russia."

He wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to Medvedev, the talks "are not aimed at achieving a compromise peace" and are not based on "invented unrealistic conditions," referring to Ukraine's position.

"They are needed for Russia's early victory. This is the point of the Russian Memorandum that was published yesterday," he said, without specifying the details of the document.

Earlier, the Russian side published the so-called "peace memorandum" that it handed over to Ukraine during the June 2 talks in Istanbul. It includes, among other things, Ukraine's neutrality and international recognition of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

