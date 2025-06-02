Russians behaved more modestly at talks; perhaps few more measures are needed for them to act like normal people – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that following the SSU’s special operation Pavutyna ("Spiderweb"), the Russian delegation at the negotiations in Istanbul behaved more modestly compared to previous rounds.

He made this comment during a meeting with journalists, as reported by Censor.NET.

"They’re arrogant people, but they behaved a bit more modestly. Let’s see — maybe a couple more measures are needed, and they’ll start behaving like human beings," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, it was reported that during the talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky claimed that Russia was ready to "fight forever" and could occupy Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

SSU Special Operation "Pavutyna"

According to Censor.NET sources, on June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation codenamed "Pavutyna," launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The airfields targeted included Olenya, Belaya, Dyagilevo, and Ivanovo. A total of 41 Russian aircraft were hit, including A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22M3 models.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated value of the strategic aviation assets damaged in today’s operation amounts to approximately $7 billion.