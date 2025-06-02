34% of Russia’s strategic aviation worth $7 billion has been destroyed, - SSU

USD 7 billion is the estimated cost of the enemy's strategic aviation, which was hit yesterday as a result of the SSU's special operation "Pavutyna".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine.

34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at Russia's main airfields were affected.

The SSU promises to share the details of the special operation later.

And they quote Lina Kostenko to the Russians as a commentary on today's attack: "And you thought Ukraine was so easy? Ukraine is super. Ukraine is exclusive. All the skating rinks of history have passed over it. All kinds of trials have been worked out on it. It is hardened to the highest degree. In the modern world, it has no price."

"We are doing everything we can to drive the enemy out of our homeland! We will fight them at sea, in the air and on the ground. And if necessary, we will take them out from under the ground," the Security Service added.

SSU special operation "Pavutyna"

According to Censor.NET's sources, on 1 June, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation "Pavutyna", launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The airfields of Olenya, Belaya, Dyagilevo and Ivanovo came under attack. They managed to hit 41 Russian aircraft, including A-50s, Tu-95s and Tu-22 M3s.

