Russians claim to have repelled "Kyiv regime’s terrorist attack" on airfields in 3 regions

The Russian Ministry of Defense said it had allegedly repelled a "terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime" using FPV drones on military airfields in three of the five regions.

This is stated in a statement by the Russian defense ministry, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, the 'Kyiv regime' carried out a terrorist attack using FPV drones against airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur regions. At military airfields in the Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur regions, all terrorist attacks were repelled," the occupiers claim.

According to the enemy's Ministry of Defense, several aircraft were damaged at the Belaya and Olenya bases: "several pieces of aircraft caught fire".

"The fire has been extinguished. There were no casualties among military and civilian personnel. Some participants in the attacks have been detained," the Russian defense ministry added.

SSU special operation "Web"

According to Censor.NET's sources, on June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation "The Web" , launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The attack targeted the Olenya, Belaya, Diagilevo, and Ivanovo airfields. They managed to hit 41 Russian aircraft, including A-50, Tu-95 and Tu-22 M3.

The special operation "Web", as a result of which the SSU shot down 41 Russian strategic aviation aircraft, was prepared for over a year and a half.