Sybiha on Russian "memorandum": We clearly see and hear Russia’s real "messages" - its missiles and drones

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reacted to Russia's new massive attacks on Ukraine, emphasizing that instead of the Russians' alleged preparation for meetings to discuss peace, they are actually continuing terror.

Sybiha wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, he noted that since last night, Ukraine has been subjected to massive air attacks. Ballistic, cruise, and cluster missiles, as well as hundreds of drones, are firing at people across the country.

"While Russia claims to be preparing for meetings to discuss peace, in reality, it is striking, terrorizing, and destroying. Speaking of meetings, Russia has not yet sent us, Turkey, the United States, or anyone else its so-called 'memorandum'. No one even knows what they are going to talk about," Sybiha added.

See more: Russian troops strike Odesa region with "Shahed": houses and recreation centre damaged. PHOTO

Instead, the foreign minister emphasizes, Russia is carrying out new deadly strikes against Ukraine.

"Unlike the mythical 'memorandum', we can clearly see and hear Russia's real 'messages' - its missiles and drones.

Everyone needs to hear and see that Russia completely rejects peace, ceasefire, and any constructive proposals from around the world. They will start taking peace seriously only when they feel a different level of pressure," the minister emphasized.

Read more: Sibiga on Nebenzi's statement: This is Russia's slap in the face to all those who stand for peace

The day before, Ukraine's Defense Minister and head of the Ukrainian delegation to the talks with Russia, Rustem Umerov, said that he had handed over a document to the Russian side outlining Ukraine's vision for a ceasefire.

Afterwards, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called on the Russian side to hand over its "memorandum" with proposals for a ceasefire without delay.

In turn, the Kremlin said that the demand of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha to hand over the so-called "memorandum" on the ceasefire was "unconstructive."