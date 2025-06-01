ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10258 visitors online
News Photo
919 7

Russian troops strike Odesa region with "Shahed": houses and recreation centre damaged. PHOTO

On the night of 1 June 2025, Russian troops attacked the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of the Odesa region with attack drones.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA Oleh Kiper on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the hostile strike, private households and the building of the recreation centre were damaged, and a fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

See more: Consequences of enemy attacks on Kherson and region: one person killed and seven wounded. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack on the Odesa region
Consequences of the attack on the Odesa region
Consequences of the attack on the Odesa region

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

All authorised services are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack. Law enforcement officers are recording another crime committed by Russians against the civilian population of the Odesa region.

Author: 

shoot out (13494) Odeska region (658) Shahed (687) Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyy district (5)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 