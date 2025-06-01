Russian troops strike Odesa region with "Shahed": houses and recreation centre damaged. PHOTO
On the night of 1 June 2025, Russian troops attacked the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of the Odesa region with attack drones.
This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA Oleh Kiper on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
As a result of the hostile strike, private households and the building of the recreation centre were damaged, and a fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters.
Fortunately, there were no injuries.
All authorised services are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack. Law enforcement officers are recording another crime committed by Russians against the civilian population of the Odesa region.
