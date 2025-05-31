Consequences of enemy attacks on Kherson and region: one person killed and seven wounded. PHOTOS

During the day on 31 May, the Russian military shelled Kherson and localities in the Kherson region, resulting in one death and one injury.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Kherson region using artillery, mortars and unmanned aerial vehicles.



Thus, around 4 am, Antonivka came under artillery attack, killing a 66-year-old man. Later, another local resident was wounded in the same village as a result of a UAV attack.

During the day, the enemy also shelled Kherson, injuring five civilians.

Another civilian sustained multiple shrapnel wounds in Bilozerka as a result of a drone strike.



