News Shelling of the Kherson region
Drone attack in Antonovka: 46-year-old man wounded

Explosions are heard in occupied Mariupol

In the suburbs of Kherson, in Antonivka, a 46-year-old man was injured during a Russian drone attack.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

It is known that the victim suffered mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his arms and legs.

He was hospitalized, and doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.

