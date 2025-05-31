Russia shelled Sloviansk: two wounded. VIDEO
On Saturday morning, 31 May, the Russian army attacked the city of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region.
This was announced by the head of the city military administration Vadym Lyakh, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, the shelling took place at 3:20 am - the occupiers hit the private sector of the city using a FAB bomb.
At least two people were wounded in the attack and are currently in the hospital.
